DPRating Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $324,402.88 and approximately $21,533.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

