Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,519 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,586,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.