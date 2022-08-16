Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 252 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Avalara by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,224,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.39.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

