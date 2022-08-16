Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,185 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 141.4% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
QuantumScape stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
