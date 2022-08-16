Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $537,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,845,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYG stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.