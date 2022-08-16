Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $618,000 Stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.19. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 76.79%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

