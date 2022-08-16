Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $463,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

