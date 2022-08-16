Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

