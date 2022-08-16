Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 410 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

