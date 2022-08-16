Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

