Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,355 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 572,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,823,859 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

