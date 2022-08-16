Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,008,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after buying an additional 287,419 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.39.

Avalara Price Performance

NYSE AVLR opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

