Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,315 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings Company Profile

DKNG stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

