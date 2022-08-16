Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,086,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

