Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $51,192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

