Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 20,792 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

