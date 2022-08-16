Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

