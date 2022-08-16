Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

IPG opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.