Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

