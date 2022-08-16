Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.09 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

