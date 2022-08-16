Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

