Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $846,000 Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,387 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

