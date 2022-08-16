Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $984,000 Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sunrun by 2,154.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 107,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sunrun by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Sunrun by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

