Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

MPW stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

