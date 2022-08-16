Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,201,000 after buying an additional 333,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

