Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.4 %

HWM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

