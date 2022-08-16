Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

