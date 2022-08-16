Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

