Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after buying an additional 201,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

