Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 10,981 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.