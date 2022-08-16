Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,529 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

