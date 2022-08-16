Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 10,223 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.