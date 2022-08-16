Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $39,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 92,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 415,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

