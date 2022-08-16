Fiera Capital Corp Has $371,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $279.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.