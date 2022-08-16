Fiera Capital Corp Invests $286,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $331.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.04. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

