Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

CTAS stock opened at $439.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

