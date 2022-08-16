First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 159,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FDX opened at $233.21 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.