First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $259.71 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

