First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

