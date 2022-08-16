First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,632 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

