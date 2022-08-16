First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $33,390,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

