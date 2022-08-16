First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $949,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $423.32 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.59.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

