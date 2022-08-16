First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,146 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

