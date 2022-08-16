First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,241 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 8,681.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $205.33 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

