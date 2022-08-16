First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 12,109 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CSX by 1,717.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450,886 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 226,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

