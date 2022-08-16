First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 12,172 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,693 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 63,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 366,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

