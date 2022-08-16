First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after acquiring an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.