First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,050 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

