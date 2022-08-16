First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 33,802 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,802 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,051,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,245,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.