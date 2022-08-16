First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.